United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume below bust only

Obverse Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
8822 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
