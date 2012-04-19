United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume below bust only
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
