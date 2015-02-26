flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1673 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1673 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (4)
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - February 26, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - February 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 56 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
United Kingdom Threepence 1673 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1673 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access