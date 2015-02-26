United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 56 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
