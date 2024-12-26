United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1673 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 17,07 g
- Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1673 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1673 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
