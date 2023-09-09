flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1673 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1673 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1673 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 219. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1673 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

