Penny 1673 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 219. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)