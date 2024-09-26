United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1673 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1673 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1673 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
