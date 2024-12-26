flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1684 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas
