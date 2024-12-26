United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
