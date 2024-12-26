flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
24487 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
96930 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1678 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access