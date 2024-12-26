Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

