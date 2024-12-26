United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
24487 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
96930 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search