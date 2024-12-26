flag
Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 160,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
36420 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
160324 $
Price in auction currency 160000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction UBS - September 15, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

