United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 160,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
36420 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
160324 $
Price in auction currency 160000 CHF
