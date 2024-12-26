United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
44089 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
