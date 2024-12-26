flag
Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
44089 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

