United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1671

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1671 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1671 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1671 First laureated bust
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Two guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Guinea 1671 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1671 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Half Guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1671 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1671 Second laureate bust
Crown 1671 Second laureate bust
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse Crown 1671 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1671 Third laureate bust
Crown 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse Halfcrown 1671 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1671 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 3400 $
Sales
1 23
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1671
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1671
Fourpence (Groat) 1671
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1671
Reverse Threepence 1671
Threepence 1671
Average price 280 $
Sales
2 9
Obverse Twopence 1671
Reverse Twopence 1671
Twopence 1671
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1671
Reverse Penny 1671
Penny 1671
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 4
