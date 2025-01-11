Catalog
Coins of United Kingdom 1671
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Gold coins
Five guineas 1671 First laureated bust
Average price
35000 $
Sales
0
3
Two guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Average price
21000 $
Sales
0
1
Guinea 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
8
Half Guinea 1671 First laureated bust
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins
Crown 1671 Second laureate bust
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
102
Crown 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price
600 $
Sales
0
90
Halfcrown 1671 Third laureate bust
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
97
Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Average price
820 $
Sales
0
8
Shilling 1671 Second laureate bust
Plume on both sides
Average price
3400 $
Sales
1
23
Fourpence (Groat) 1671
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1671
Average price
280 $
Sales
2
9
Twopence 1671
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Penny no date (1662-1685)
Mark of value "I"
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
11
Penny 1671
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
4
