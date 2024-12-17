Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

