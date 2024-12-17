flag
Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3667 $
Price in auction currency 3250 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

