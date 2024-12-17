United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3667 $
Price in auction currency 3250 CHF
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
