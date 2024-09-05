United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1671 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
