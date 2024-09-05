Penny 1671 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)