Penny 1671 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1671 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1671 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1671 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1671 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1671 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1671 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

