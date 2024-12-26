Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5395 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

