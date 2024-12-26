flag
Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5395 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
2003 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
3090 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 28, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

