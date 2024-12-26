United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5395 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
2003 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
3090 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search