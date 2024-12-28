flag
Twopence 1671 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
