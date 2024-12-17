United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume on both sides
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
