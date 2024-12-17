flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume on both sides

Obverse Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition XF40 PL NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1671 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access