Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1671 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (10) F (8) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (1)

DNW (2)

London Coins (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Spink (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)