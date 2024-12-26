Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

