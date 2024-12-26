flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 17,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1671 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access