United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

