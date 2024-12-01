United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (11)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (16)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (6)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (17)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Status International (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (4)
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1671 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search