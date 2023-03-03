Threepence 1671 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2921 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 852. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

