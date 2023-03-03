flag
Threepence 1671 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1671 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1671 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2921 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 852. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 90 AUD
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2021
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction Heritage - March 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1671 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1671 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

