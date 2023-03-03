United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1671 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1671 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2921 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 852. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Threepence 1671 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
