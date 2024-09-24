United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1671
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2158 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
