Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2158 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition XF (13) VF (54) F (19) VG (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF30 (6) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (10)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (12)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (13)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (20)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)