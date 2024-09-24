flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1671
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2158 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 11, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 16, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 16, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 2, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 2, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1671 "Third laureate bust" at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
