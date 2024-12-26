United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 57,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13009 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
