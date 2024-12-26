flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 57,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13009 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1684 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access