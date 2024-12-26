Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 57,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3) VF (10) F (7) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

cgb.fr (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (6)

London Coins (9)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (5)