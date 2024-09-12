flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: NGC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Twopence 1678 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1678 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access