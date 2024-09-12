United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search