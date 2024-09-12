Twopence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)