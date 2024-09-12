flag
Penny 1678 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1678 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1678 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1678 at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1678 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
