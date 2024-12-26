flag
Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10017 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16103 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

