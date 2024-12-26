Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3)