United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10017 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16103 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
