Threepence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Spink (1)
