Threepence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.

United Kingdom Threepence 1678 at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1678 at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1678 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD

For the sale of Threepence 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

