Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 3452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)