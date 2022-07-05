flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition G6 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

