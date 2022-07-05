Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1678 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)