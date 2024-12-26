flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

