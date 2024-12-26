United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
