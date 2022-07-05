Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition AU (1) VF (6) F (3) VG (1) G (1) FR (2) Condition (slab) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)