United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 180 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

