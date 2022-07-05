United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
