United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
25200 $
Price in auction currency 25200 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
25644 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search