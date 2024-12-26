flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
25200 $
Price in auction currency 25200 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
25644 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1678 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access