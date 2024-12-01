flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31578 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1678 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

