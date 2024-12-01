United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31578 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (8)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
