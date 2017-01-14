flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1678 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1678 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1678 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place September 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1678 at auction NOONANS - September 27, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1678 at auction Busso Peus - January 14, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1678 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

