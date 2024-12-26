flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
