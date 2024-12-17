United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1663
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3553 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3385 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
