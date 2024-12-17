flag
Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.

United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3553 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3385 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1663 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

