United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1663

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1663 First laureated bust
Reverse Guinea 1663 First laureated bust
Guinea 1663 First laureated bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1663 First laureated bust
Reverse Guinea 1663 First laureated bust
Guinea 1663 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 39000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Guinea 1663 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1663 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1663 Second laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1663 First laureated bust
Reverse Crown 1663 First laureated bust
Crown 1663 First laureated bust
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse Halfcrown 1663 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1663 First laureated bust
Halfcrown 1663 First laureated bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
1 84
Obverse Shilling 1663 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1663 First laureated bust
Shilling 1663 First laureated bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 275
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
