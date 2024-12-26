United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1663
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20400 $
Price in auction currency 20400 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10072 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
