Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)