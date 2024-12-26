flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20400 $
Price in auction currency 20400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10072 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1663 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1663 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access