United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

