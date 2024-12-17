United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1663
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (11)
- Heritage (11)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (27)
- St James’s (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Status International (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1663 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search