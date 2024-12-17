flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (13)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (22)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1663 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1663 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access