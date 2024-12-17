United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1663 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1663
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1663 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******

123 ... 5
