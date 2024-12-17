Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.

