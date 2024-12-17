flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3807 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PO
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
