United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (10)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3807 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search