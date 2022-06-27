flag
Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1961 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2017.

United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
3316 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

