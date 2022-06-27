United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1961 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place April 28, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1666 "Guinea Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search