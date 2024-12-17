United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "XII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "XII"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "XII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
