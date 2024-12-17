flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "XII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "XII"

Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "XII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "XII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "XII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Seller CNG
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VG10 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
