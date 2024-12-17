flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

