Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) VF (12) F (6) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Heritage (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (6)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Spink (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)