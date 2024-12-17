United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1684 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search