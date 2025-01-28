United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
