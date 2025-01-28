Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1666 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)