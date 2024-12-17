Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition VF (5) F (2)