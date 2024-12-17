United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "XII"
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
