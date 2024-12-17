flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "XII"

Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 16, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition XF40 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

