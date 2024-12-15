Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (7) VF (24) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

BAC (16)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (7)

Höhn (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Stephen Album (1)