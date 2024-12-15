flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "II"

Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1660 "Third issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

