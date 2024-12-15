United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "II"
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33011 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (16)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Popular sections
