United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1660 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1660 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1660 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1660
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:18000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1660 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1660 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1660 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1660?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1660 is 18000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1660?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1660 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1660?

To sell the Unite 1660 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

