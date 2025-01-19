flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1660 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1660
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2900 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1660 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
1880 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1660?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1660 is 2900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1660?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1660 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1660?

To sell the Halfcrown 1660 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
