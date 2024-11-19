United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "IIII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "IIII"
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "IIII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
