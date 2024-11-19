flag
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662). Mark of value "IIII" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "IIII"

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) . Mark of value "IIII". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction NOONANS - September 27, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - January 5, 2022
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction CNG - January 5, 2022
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 6, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Downies - May 4, 2016
Seller Downies
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
