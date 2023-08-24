United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "I"
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9881 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 33 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
