United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "I"

Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9881 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 33 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 3, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction CNG - September 9, 2015
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU50 PCGS
