Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Third issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9881 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service NGC (1)