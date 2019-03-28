flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 565. Bidding took place January 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 21, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access