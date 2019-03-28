Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 565. Bidding took place January 21, 2015.

