United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 565. Bidding took place January 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search