United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3949 $
Price in auction currency 3500 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU58 PCGS
For the sale of Sixpence 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

