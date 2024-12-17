United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (6)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3949 $
Price in auction currency 3500 CHF
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search